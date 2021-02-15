New apartment complex planned for Orlando homeless residents

article

Karen Baker moved into Warley Park in Sanford last month, the first of these complexes for the homeless or those who had been homeless previously that Wendover Housing Partners built.

"After the pandemic, things kind of went downward. I don’t want to get to much into it, wound up needing some assistance," Baker said.

Instead of ending up in the streets, she’s in a brand new fully-furnished apartment with everything she needs, including on-site social services and case management.

When FOX 35 asked how it’s changed her life? Her response, "I can’t think of a way that it hasn’t changed my life. It’s changed it in every aspect of it."

Soon Durham Place will change even more lives. That’s Wendover Housing Partners' new $28 million 100-unit apartment complex they plan to break ground on this spring along Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Boulevard.

Ryan von Weller tells FOX 35 News this apartment is also being built to help individuals who are homeless or who were previously homeless.

Advertisement

"It’s affordable housing with a very unique set aside, so there’s an income restriction. You can’t make more than a certain amount to qualify to live there," von Weller said.

He says funding for these complexes comes through a 9.5% tax credit. And their residents' rent is mostly covered through housing vouchers from the federal government or veterans affairs.

A spokesperson for Homeless Services Network of Central Florida tells FOX 35 News they have over 5,000 homeless people they’ve worked with in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola Counties over the past year.

They help Wendover Housing Partners identify those most in need to move into these complexes.

"I don’t think that there’s a day or an hour that goes by that I don’t give thanks for it," Baker said.

Soon enough, many others will share Karen’s gratitude with their own place to call home.