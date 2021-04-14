Neighbors grab burglary suspect who attacked Winter Haven homeowner, hold him down until police arrive

Neighbors rushed to help a Winter Haven homeowner who had been attacked by an alleged burglar, holding down the suspect until police arrived.

Winter Haven police said the homeowner was inside his house on Palm Lane around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. That's when investigators said 26-year-old Dominique Rashad Rogers walked into the home uninvited and immediately attacked the homeowner, grabbing him by the torso.

As the two struggled and fell on the floor, another person inside the home ran to a neighbor's house, frantically yelling for help.

While the neighbor called 911, the homeowner managed to break free from Rogers and went to grab his gun.

Rogers ran outside the house, where neighbors grabbed the suspect and held him down until officers arrived.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police arrested Rogers and charged him with two felonies: burglary with battery, and burglary of an occupied structure.