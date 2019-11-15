Navy dad surprises son at school in heartwarming reunion

A Central Florida father who has been deployed for nine months gave his son the surprise of a lifetime at his Winter Garden school Friday.

U.S. Navy Lt. Steve Phillips has been stationed in the Middle East for nine months. Lt. Phillips surprised his son Chase, 7, during class at Whispering Oak Elementary.

Chase had previously told his mom, Julie, that he’s always wanted his dad to walk into his school with his uniform. On Friday, he got the heartwarming reunion he’s been waiting for. FOX 35 was there for the homecoming. When he’s not serving our country, Lt. Phillips works at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff John Mina also had a surprise up his sleeve on Friday, as Sheriff Mina and other fellow officers were there for the special homecoming. Lt. Phillips will be home for the holidays with his wife and two children.