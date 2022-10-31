National Hurricane Center watching disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Lisa

The National Hurricane Center is watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that is likely to strengthen Monday to become Tropical Storm Lisa, the next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters said the system is currently located about 160 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and is moving toward thewest near 12 mph. Its maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and Tuesday," the NHC said in an advisory Monday morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said it could become a Cat. 1 hurricane by midweek with impacts to Central America during that time.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor any potential developments in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.