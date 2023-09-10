National Hurricane Center tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

Shower and thunderstorm activity is associated with a weak area of low pressure with the first disturbance located a few hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development during the next day. The system has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.

The second tropical wave is located just off the west coast of Africa. The system is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system during the later part of the week.

There is a zero percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

The tropics remains busy as the NHC continues to track Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot.