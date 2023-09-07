Tropical Depression 14 forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become Tropical Storm Margot: NHC

Tropical Depression 14 formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The depression, formerly known as Invest 96L, is located about 160 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving westward at 17 mph. Its maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph. Tropical storm status winds are at least 39 mph.

The depression is expected to strengthen gradually and is forecast to become a tropical storm later Monday. If it becomes a named storm it will be called Margot, the next name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said the long-range track will stay away from land.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.