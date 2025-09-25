National Hurricane Center: Tracking Hurricane Gabrielle, Tropical Storm Humberto, Invest 94L

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle is continuing to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline as a Category 2 hurricane. Invest 93L has now become Tropical Storm Humberto, which is not expected to directly impact Florida or the Southeastern U.S. Invest 94L, located near the Dominican Republic, has a 50% chance of development in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development in the next week.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now tracking Hurricane Gabrielle, Tropical Storm Humberto and Invest 94L as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season heats up.

Here's the latest updates on what we know about the systems as we continue to track the tropics.

Hurricane Gabrielle

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Azores as Hurricane Gabrielle continues to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline as a monster Category 2 hurricane.

The Azores sit some 850 miles off the coast of Portugal, and forecasters have warned people there to keep an eye on the forecast as the hurricane moves closer to the archipelago in the North Atlantic.

Hurricane Gabrielle is currently located about 655 miles west of the Azores. Gabrielle is moving toward the east near 32 mph. A fast eastward to east-northeastward motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a slower eastward to east-southeastward motion this weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle will approach the Azores Thursday and move across the island chain tonight into early Friday.

The NCC says the hurricane has maximum sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts. Gabrielle is forecast to be at hurricane strength when it passes through the Azores. After that, it is expected to weaken as it becomes an extratropical low. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 979 mb.

Hurricane conditions, including torrential rain, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge, are expected to begin within the Hurricane Warning area by Thursday night and Friday morning. Swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda over the next couple of days, and the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and Atlantic Canada over the next day or so.

(Credit: FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Humberto

On Wednesday, Invest 93L became Tropical Storm Humberto.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the NHC says Tropical Storm Humberto was located about 480 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Humberto is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected over the next several days with a slower forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next several days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 1007 mb.

At this point, Humberto is not expected to directly impact Florida or the Southeastern U.S. Instead, it's expected to curve eastward out into the Atlantic Ocean.

(Credit: FOX Weather)

Invest 94L

The NHC says a tropical wave centered near the Dominican Republic, known as Invest 94L, continues to produce widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move west-northwestward around 10–15 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Thursday. The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic.

Forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas late this week.

Interests in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

The system currently has a 50% chance of development in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development in the next week.

(Credit: FOX Weather)

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.