National Hurricane Center tracking disturbance in the Atlantic off Florida, Georgia coast

By
Published  July 10, 2024 8:27am EDT
A FOX 35 Weather Impact Day has been issued for Thursday as a system moves in from the Atlantic.

A disturbance near the coast of Florida and Georgia is being tracked in the Atlantic by The National Hurricane Center. 

The area of low pressure has formed off the southeastern U.S. coast and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said Wednesday. 

The disturbance has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and seven days. 

This comes shortly after Hurricane Beryl trekked through the Caribbean and into the U.S. as a major hurricane. 

The storm landed in Texas early Monday morning before weakening into a tropical storm as it moved inland. 

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, with sustained winds of 80 mph early Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. The Category 1 storm is currently producing potentially deadly storm surge and strong winds which could bring the area flash and urban flooding.

In the meantime, FOX 35 has declared Thursday a weather impact day as multiple storms are expected to strike throughout Central Florida. 

Periodic heavy rain is to be expected with a few waterspouts or even a landspout. The system will work inland into Florida tomorrow afternoon, ending this threat.

