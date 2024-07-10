National Hurricane Center tracking disturbance in the Atlantic off Florida, Georgia coast

A disturbance near the coast of Florida and Georgia is being tracked in the Atlantic by The National Hurricane Center.

The area of low pressure has formed off the southeastern U.S. coast and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said Wednesday.

The disturbance has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and seven days.

This comes shortly after Hurricane Beryl trekked through the Caribbean and into the U.S. as a major hurricane.

The storm landed in Texas early Monday morning before weakening into a tropical storm as it moved inland.

In the meantime, FOX 35 has declared Thursday a weather impact day as multiple storms are expected to strike throughout Central Florida.

Periodic heavy rain is to be expected with a few waterspouts or even a landspout. The system will work inland into Florida tomorrow afternoon, ending this threat.

