National Hurricane Center: New zone for potential tropical development may form near Florida

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now tracking a new zone for potential tropical development that may form near the Northwestern Bahamas and Southern Florida by Saturday. Forecasters are also continuing to follow Hurricane Imelda as it now barely hangs onto hurricane strength and continues to move away from Bermuda.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave that is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two is also being watched.

Area of low pressure in Southwestern Atlantic

What we know:

The NHC says a new area of low pressure may form near the Northwestern Bahamas and Southern Florida by Saturday.

Any additional development is expected to be slow to occur as the system moves northwestward across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf.

The system currently only has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days.

Tracking Hurricane Imelda

What we know:

The NHC says conditions are expected to improve in Bermuda over the next several hours after the island was slammed by Hurricane Imelda's powerful winds and heavy rain late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The center of Imelda came extremely close to Bermuda but didn’t officially make landfall, instead passing just to the south of the island.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, forecasters say Imelda is located about 170 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

The hurricane is expected to move toward the east-northeast near 30 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday night. A northeastward motion is then forecast on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the core of Imelda will move farther away from Bermuda during the next several hours.

Maximum sustained winds for Imelda are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles. The storm's estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb.

What's next:

Imelda is expected to become an extratropical low later Thursday, with gradual weakening forecast for the next several days.

Tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic

What we know:

The NHC says a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two.

Thereafter, this wave is forecast to interact with another disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, and some slow development of the combined feature is possible as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15–20 mph.

The system currently only has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Big picture view:

No other activity is being tracked in the Atlantic at this time, but now that we are in October, our focus will start to shift from activity in the Central Atlantic to activity possibly brewing in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

The Central American Gyre is a low pressure system that forms over Central America and pulls in moisture from the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Pacific.

This annual pattern can lead to tropical activity in the back half of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.