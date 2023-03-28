National Hurricane Center announces changes ahead of upcoming 2023 season

Six months after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, people across the state are still working to recover.

As those efforts continue, state leaders are already looking ahead to the upcoming hurricane season.

"How do we do a better job in the future of communicating storm surge watches and warnings," said Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of Florida Division of Emergency Management. "We want people to focus on the cone, but at the same time, we've got to get some more focus on these watches and warnings outside of the cone and what exactly do they mean."

Previous Skytower Radar image from when Hurricane Ian was making landfall in Florida six months ago.

It comes as the National Hurricane Center announces changes, including an expanded Tropical Weather Outlook from five days to seven days.

"As far as long-range looking at a potential development, that's the big change; a five-day outlook is now a seven-day outlook," FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said.

The 2023 season will also include four new names as well.

Pictured: Damages in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state.

"This is the 2017 season again, don't forget, hurricane names rotate on a six-year basis, and we all know about Irma, and Irma is going to be replaced with Idalia in the 2023 season," Dellegatto said.

Emergency management leaders say it’s an important reminder to remain vigilant and start preparing now ahead of the upcoming season starting in June.

"Don't judge what the last one did on what the next one may do just because it hit further south. We tell people every storm is different; every track is different," Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said.

State leaders say residents can still request the removal of debris by visiting IanDebrisCleanup.com by March 29 to report the presence of debris.