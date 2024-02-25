NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launch: What to know, how to watch

article

NASA and SpaceX are just days away from sending their astronauts to space for the Crew-8 mission.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Florida this week.

Meet the crew

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick holds a master of science in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and is serving as the commander for the Crew-8 mission and has completed two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate.

Michael Barratt was selected by NASA in 200 and is board-certified in internal and aerospace medicine. He has participated in two spaceflights – spending a total of 212 days in space across both spaceflights. Barratt will serve as pilot for the Crew-8 mission.

Jeanette Epps was selected by NASA in 2009 and completed her astronaut candidate training which included scientific and technical briefings, spacewalk training, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, and more. Epps will serve as the mission specialist for the crew.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin graduated from aviation school in Russia majoring in engineering, maintenance, and repair of aircraft radio navigation systems. This will be his first space mission. Grebenkin will serve as the flight engineer.

When is the Crew-8 mission?

The launch will take place on March 1 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 12:04 a.m. This will be NASA's eighth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station.

On Sunday, Crew-8 members arrived in Florida and gave remarks ahead of Friday's launch.

What is the mission?

The Crew-8 astronauts are heading to the International Space Station to spend several months living and working abroad in the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth in the fall of 2024.

How to watch the rocket launch live

FOX 35 will take the launch on air at 2 a.m. Friday morning, as well as live on FOX35Orlando, on the FOX 35 News app, and on the FOX Local TV app.