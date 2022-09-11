Artemis I Mission: NASA fixes leaks, hopes for late September moon rocket launch

Engineers have replaced the seals associated with the hydrogen leak on the Artemis I mission and will continue to inspect them all weekend, according to NASA. Leaks were the reason last weekend’s test launch was scrubbed.

"A delay is disappointing, but it is better than a disaster. This mission must succeed there is no margin for failure," said Dr. Ken Kremer of Space Upclose.

NASA said next, teams will prepare for a tanking demonstration. The demonstration is a test that will allow engineers to check the new seals under the conditions expected on launch day.

"They’ve repaired it, they believe, and fixed it but the only way to really prove it is to flow the super cold liquid propellants into the core stage," Kremer said.

If that goes well, Dr. Kremer said there is one more step before we could see a late September launch. NASA is asking the Space Force for a waiver for the flight termination system batteries.



"They are only certified for 25 days and those are critical because if the rocket goes off course, they would blow it up. So those batteries have to function to keep the public and everybody else safe," said Dr. Kremer.

Without the waiver, the launch could be pushed back even further.

The tanking demonstration could happen as soon as Saturday, Sept. 17. Then we will have a better idea of when Artemis I may finally launch.