NASA awards science grant to University of Central Florida student

ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA awarded their Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology grant to UCF student Alexander Sacco.

Sacco was one of the 62 awards awarded this year from NASA. The grant is supposed to help in the tracking of sea turtle yearlings by using satellite technology.

Sacco came to UCF to pursue a doctorate degree in integrative and conservation biology. 

Before coming to UCF, Sacco was doing different marine research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He researched how sea ice change affected the Walrus population. 

From his previous research, Sacco knows that he will be using mathematical and computer skills in his sea turtle research. 

According to UCF for his research, Sacco will be building an algorithm that tracks the brown algae sargassum as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean from the Gulf of Mexico to the Caribbean and the east coast of Africa.