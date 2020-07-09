Volusia County rolls out in-person graduation ceremonies

The Volusia County School District kicked off its in-person graduation ceremonies Thursday morning at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

At 12:30 p.m., seniors from DeLand High School walked across the stage to accept their diploma.

Emani Morrison sat outside the venue to take in the special moment virtually.

“They’re only doing two tickets per grad, so we’re just outside waiting for our sister to be called on live,” she said.

Inside, the stands were half empty because of the limited amount of guests allowed.

“We can only take two in so it’s just the two of us,” said April and Gus Pros.

They had hoped it would be moved to an outside venue so they could bring more guests but said they were just glad the day had finally arrived.

“Happy to see it. Done and over with, and graduated, and like I said time to move on into the real world,” said Gus.

The traditional sounds and music filled the venue, but all were well aware it was different.

“The past few months haven’t been easy,” said a student leader to her fellow classmates.

There were social distancing reminders, sanitation stations, temperature checks, mandatory masks and no hugs or handshakes were allowed.

But whether they watched from inside or outside, all were proud of the class of 2020 - sending them off like never before.

“I’m just so happy of all the things you have accomplished. I wish you nothing but the best,” said Morrison.