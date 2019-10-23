Name the new coaster at Fun Spot America

article

There's a new roller coaster coming to Central Florida and you can help name it. Fun Spot America is offering two season passes to the person with the best name for their new ride.

The coaster is already being built at the Fun Spot America Kissimmee park. When finished it will be more than five stories tall and has a layout of more than 1300 feet.

Fun Spot America says they are looking for a name that reminds people of Classic American fun, Florida life, legends, traditions and culture.

To enter, just fill out the form here.