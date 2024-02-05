Naked man spotted running down Florida highway, deputies say

A Florida man found himself in hot water after he was spotted running down a highway while naked on Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Monday the man, who is in his thirties from the Mary Esther area, was found by a deputy on Highway 98 in Florosa. Florosa is located about 40 miles east of Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

The sheriff's office also received several calls from witnesses who reported a "naked man running down Highway 98."

The man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and he was taken to a local hospital in Destin for evaluation. He will be charged with indecent exposure.

No other details have been released at this time.