Nail, hair salons in Central Florida impacted by coronavirus outbreak

article

Local nail and hair salons are being impacted by the coronavirus.

The owner of Cocoon Urban Nails in Clermont, Son Dinh, said this is the slowest he’s been since he opened five years ago.

“It’s normally packed to the bone,” customer Chelsea Poff said. “Every place is filled up around here.”

Dinh said he’s doing 50 to 60 percent less in sales than he did this time last year because of cancelations.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases jump by nearly 100 overnight, now at 314 and includes the first Sumter County case, officials say

“Usually, on Wednesday, we’re very busy but you can look around we definitely have impact from coronavirus,” Dinh said. He’s taken precautions by sanitizing and offering up hand sanitizer. He has also reduced the amount of staff in the building. “We cut employees down to make sure we have less in the shop."

Hair salons also feeling the impact of the coronavirus. Urban Hair Lounge employees said they’ve had cancelations and lots of swapped appointments.

Advertisement

“[They’re switching] to either next week or move to this week to make sure they get their hair done before whatever happens because there is so much uncertainty right now,” Urban Hair Lounge stylist Joannah Conway said.

There’s a notice posted to the salon door letting customers know how they are sanitizing and preventing the spread.

MORE NEWS: 'Not a hurricane': Florida officials provide residents with a list of what not to do in a pandemic

At the nail salon, Dinh is hopeful an end is coming soon.

“I believe in America and we can get through this,” Dinh said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Dinh said it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he had to shut down for a couple of weeks, but he says he’s hoping he won’t have to.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live