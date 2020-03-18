'Not a hurricane': Florida officials provide residents with a list of what not to do in a pandemic

article

Floridians are no strangers to preparing for hurricanes. But that experience doesn't translate to pandemics, as state officials want to point out.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents that preparations for the coronavirus are different than what needs to be done in advance of a storm.

"Reminder: this is NOT a hurricane!" the agency posted on Twitter. "Floridians do not need to prepare as if a hurricane is coming."

Related: Coronavirus cases in Florida jump by nearly 100 overnight; now at 314

The department posted a graphic with a list of what to do -- and what not to do. At the top of the list, they encouraged Floridians to practice social distancing in order to protect those most at risk.

But on the other side, they reminded people not to hoard supplies, buy unlimited amounts of water, or fill up their bathtubs.

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com