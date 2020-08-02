Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
5
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 1:45 PM EDT, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Mysterious seeds sent from China to Florida residents identified by officials

Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Mystery seeds found in Florida identified

The seeds were mailed to people in Florida.

FLORIDA - Mystery seeds thought to be from China that were mailed to Florida residents have been identified by officials.

Residents in several states across the country, including Florida, received mysterious seeds in their mail in the last couple of weeks. The 'suspicious seed packages,' as officials described it as, bore Chinese characters and the name 'China Post.'

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried warned residents that "anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately to both our department and USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) officials.”

MORE NEWS: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer, landfall possible on Central Florida coast

The seeds have since been identified by officials as more than a dozen different types of plants, including mustards, cabbage, and herbs like mint.

The USDA believes that the packages are nothing more than a 'brushing scam,' which is when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.