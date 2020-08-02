Mysterious seeds sent from China to Florida residents identified by officials

Mystery seeds thought to be from China that were mailed to Florida residents have been identified by officials.

Residents in several states across the country, including Florida, received mysterious seeds in their mail in the last couple of weeks. The 'suspicious seed packages,' as officials described it as, bore Chinese characters and the name 'China Post.'

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried warned residents that "anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately to both our department and USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) officials.”

MORE NEWS: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer, landfall possible on Central Florida coast

The seeds have since been identified by officials as more than a dozen different types of plants, including mustards, cabbage, and herbs like mint.

Advertisement

The USDA believes that the packages are nothing more than a 'brushing scam,' which is when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.