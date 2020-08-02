FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer, landfall possible on Central Florida coast

Tropical Storm Isaias is inching closer to Florida's east coast and is expected to bring severe weather to Florida's east coast on Sunday.

The storm is currently bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas and is just about 45 miles from Florida's coast, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The center of the storm is expected to move near or over the east coast of Florida. FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King expects that it could possibly make landfall on Port Canaveral late on Sunday or early Monday.

Isaias said to be moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph. Little change in strength is expected by the NHC. A patch of drier air is expected to keep the intensity of the storm down and it should not regain hurricane intensity.

ACTIVE WEATHER ADVISORIES:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Bimini, the Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the whole weekend.

With the latest track, Isaias could make landfall in Port Canaveral. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible in the next 24 hours, primarily in gusts but could become sustained along the coast.

Tropical rainfall is expected as well, with impactful bands along the coast. Some of these bands could come inland as well but is less likely.

There is also a slight risk of tornadic activity as conditions continue through Sunday and into Monday morning in Florida.

Even though the sustained winds of Isaias are weaker than originally expected, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King wants to remind Floridians to stay vigilant as even a tropical storm can still cause severe weather and damage.

Isaias was the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season but has since weakened into a tropical storm.

