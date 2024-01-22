Grady Judd: Man wanted in homeless camp murder suspected in missing Polk County woman’s death

A man suspected in a murder at a homeless camp back in November is now wanted in the death of a Polk County woman who was reported missing, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for Enrique Martinez, 26, who is suspected in 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez’s death. Hernandez was reported missing by her family more than a week ago, and her body was recovered by the sheriff's office.

Polk County deputies said they believe she was killed days before she was reported missing.

Martinez has been on the run after deputies issued a first-degree murder warrant in the homicide of a Hispanic man at a homeless camp back on November 8, 2023, according to Judd.

RELATED: Man wanted for murdering homeless man in Polk County: PCSO

Heartland Crime Stoppers has now increased the reward for information leading to Martinez’s arrest to $10,000.

The suspect, who deputies said also goes by the nickname "KiKi" (pronounced Key-Kay), is described as being armed and dangerous. Martinez has brown eyes and black hair and was last spotted in the Inwood area of Winter Haven, PCSO officials said. He also has a tattoo on his left wrist that says "W" and one on the left side of his neck that says "Natalia."

Previous booking photo of Enrique Martinez. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Martinez has a violent and long criminal history dating back to 2011. The sheriff’s office said he has been arrested on 13 felonies and 15 misdemeanors and spent five years in state prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery domestic violence.

He was released from prison in November 2022, but he was arrested for battery domestic violence and resisting arrest in April 2023. He was released on bond after that.

Sheriff Judd said during the Monday news conference that they know there are more suspects, but have not released details on them yet.