Murder suspect denied bond in Titusville woman's death, facing seven new charges

The man accused of killing 72-year-old Jessie Kirk was denied bond on Tuesday after he was charged with her murder.

David Barber is facing several new charges relating to Kirk’s homicide. He was originally a person of interest in her disappearance, but Titusville police believe they have enough evidence to prove he killed her.

Barber’s arms were still covered in bandages when he appeared before a judge for the third time a week after Titusville police found him lurking near Kirk’s condo.

"He had injuries consistent with high heat," said Sgt. Bryan Nelson with Titusville Police.

In a media briefing last Friday, police told reporters he lit Kirk’s car on fire and burned himself running away from the vehicle on S.R. 50 and 520 in Orange County.

Days after the initial arrest for loitering and grand theft, police say he also killed Kirk in new charging documents.

"It’s gut-wrenching," added Nelson. "It’s a heinous crime, the entire thing."

When officers searched Jessie’s garage last Tuesday, right after she was reported missing, they "noted a strong odor of bleach and cleaning chemicals in the air, and the floor was wet with what appeared to be a combination of water and bleach."

Police also say cameras across the city picked up Barber driving her car between 2 and 4 a.m. last Tuesday, a few hours before she was reported missing by friends and family.

While searching Barber’s red CRV last Friday, TPD says they also located evidence that shows he "planned the death of Kirk, specifically mentioning items needed, routes to take, actions he would need to mask his identity and elude those trying to find him."

The new charging documents also stated "items belonging to Kirk were found in Barber's vehicle."

"I do find probable cause as to all seven counts," said the Brevard County judge who presided over Barber’s court appearance on Tuesday.

The judge ordered Barber to stay behind bars with no bond on seven new charges, including First Degree Premeditated Murder, Burglary of an Occupied Structure, Arson, two counts of Tampering with Evidence, Petit Theft, and Abuse of a Dead Body.

Police say they were able to ID Kirk with her dental records, but her body was so badly burned they still do not know how exactly she was killed.

Barber’s next court date is set for April 3.

A community vigil for Jessie has also been set for Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m. It will be held at Sand Point Park.

