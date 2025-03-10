Jessie Kirk murder: Florida man charged in Titusville woman's death

The Brief David A. Barber, 35, has been charged with the murder of Jessie Kirk, 72, after her body was found near Haulover Canal on March 4. Authorities said they linked Barber to the crime while he was already in custody on unrelated charges. Investigators continue to piece together the case, seeking justice for Kirk’s family.



Police have charged a man in the murder of a 72-year-old Titusville woman who was reported missing last week. Jessie Kirk's body and burned SUV were discovered hours after her disappearance. David Barber, 35, now faces multiple charges related to her death.

‘One step closer to justice and closure for Jessie Kirk's family’

What we know:

Titusville Police charged David A. Barber, 35, with the murder of Jessie Kirk, 72, following an investigation that began with Kirk’s disappearance on March 4.

Barber, who has listed addresses in both West Palm Beach and Winter Haven, Florida, faces multiple charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, arson, burglary, abuse of a dead human body, theft, and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed while Barber remained incarcerated at the Brevard County Jail on separate charges from an earlier arrest.

Investigators discovered Kirk’s body near Haulover Canal shortly after Barber's initial arrest at Kirk's condominium complex for loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto. The Titusville Police Department, with assistance from Kirk’s family, friends, and the community, gathered enough evidence to bring forward formal charges against Barber, investigators said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact nature of Barber’s motive for the crime. The circumstances surrounding Kirk’s disappearance remain unclear, including whether the two had prior interactions.

Authorities have not said how Barber traveled between the locations where Kirk’s car and remains were found. Police are investigating whether he used a ride-share service, hitchhiked, or had another means of transportation. Officials are also seeking additional witnesses who may have seen Barber in the area on March 4.

The backstory:

The case began when officers responded to a report of Jessie Kirk’s disappearance on March 4 and immediately determined the situation suspicious. Later that day, police arrested Barber for loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto.

Authorities said Barber had recent, significant burns on his body, which were noteworthy, because Kirk's burned SUV Lincoln Navigator was located in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50 in the afternoon she was reported missing.

Not long after, Kirk’s body was also discovered near Haulover Canal, prompting further investigation.

Authorities have since worked to piece together the sequence of events leading to Kirk’s death. Detectives reviewed evidence, conducted interviews, and coordinated efforts with local residents to ensure a thorough investigation.

Who was Jessie Kirk?

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

What they're saying:

Kirk was well known in the community.

"Jessie is a longtime resident of Titusville and North Brevard. She was a kind individual and had a gift to connect to anyone and everyone she met," said Titusville Police Commander Tyler Wright.

Kirk’s best friend, Sharon James, described her grief and frustration after learning of her death.

"Our hearts fell to the pit of our souls… Jessie was no one that looked for notoriety. She was the quietest, kindest, giving soul. Therefore, that’s why so much has to be done to help find her, find what happened."

Law enforcement officials emphasized the role community support has played in solving the case.

"This collaborative effort has been instrumental in securing the charges and moving one step closer to justice and closure for Jessie Kirk's family and friends," said Detective Sergeant Bryan Nelson.

What's next:

Authorities continue to investigate Barber’s role in Kirk’s disappearance.

Barber remains in custody with no bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: