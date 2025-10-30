Murder charge dropped in deadly Orange County road rage shooting

The Brief Tina Allgeo appeared in court on Thursday. Allego was charged in a deadly road rage shooting in Orlando back in December 2024. During a court appearance Thursday, Allgeo pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A woman accused in a deadly road rage shooting in Orlando in December 2024 has accepted a plea deal.

What we know:

Tina Allgeo appeared back in court Thursday morning and pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the second-degree murder charge against Allgeo.

A judge sentenced Allgeo to 18 months in jail. After that, she will serve 10 years of supervised probation.

Allgeo remains out on bond. She's ordered to turn herself into the Orange County Jail no later than Dec. 27.

The backstory:

The case stems from a road rage incident that happened in Orlando in December of last year.

According to investigators, a man named Mihail Tsvetkov may have hit Allgeo's car on Colonial Drive during the morning rush hour. Tsvetkov drove away and Allgeo followed him down East Colonial Drive, investigators said.

Video shown during a pre-trial hearing earlier this year appeared to show Allgeo crashing her car into Tsvetkov's car in retaliation. Tsvetkov then approached Allgeo's car, opened the door and punched her, according to a report from Orlando Police. Allgeo then shot Tsvetkov, killing him.