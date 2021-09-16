Multiple students arrested after brawl at Florida school, officials say

article

Multiple students were arrested at a Florida high school after a brawl, the district said.

Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that there was a large brawl amongst female students at Seminole High School. Multiple students were arrested.

They said that all students involved will be disciplined per the Seminole County Public Schools Code of Conduct, adding that the "school will be sharing with students that there's zero tolerance for these kind of incidents on our campus"

