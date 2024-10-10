Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
11
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:53 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Multiple deaths reported in St. Lucie County as tornadoes destroy Florida’s Treasure Coast

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published  October 10, 2024 8:15am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX Weather

Stream FOX 35 News

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Multiple people have been killed as several tornadoes swept through Florida's St. Lucie County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said, as the outer bands of Hurricane Milton roared inland hours ahead of its eventual landfall as a Category 3 storm. 

Sheriff Keith Pearson said search and rescue crews were searching for victims in Spanish Lakes Country Club in Fort Pierce, where a significant tornado moved through.

"They didn’t stand a chance," stated Pearson. "Everything in (the tornado's) path is just devastated. Our deputies are out there even while the storm Milton is approaching with National Guardsmen, with search and rescue teams going through the rubble."

Possible tornado hits St. Lucie County

A possible tornado struck St. Lucie County on Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Milton's outer bands arrived.

The sheriff said he did not have specific numbers as to the number of people trapped and needing rescue, but said hundreds of homes were either damaged or destroyed throughout the county.

"We’ve got about 300 members of law enforcement and volunteers out there sifting through these residences on the rescue mission to see if we can get anybody else out of there," said Pearson.

Pearson wasn't immune from tornado damage either, as part of the department’s facility was damaged. But no deputies were injured when significant tornadoes moved through.

Video taken from outside the headquarters showed a collapsed roof lying on squad cars, which appeared to be damaged.

MORE HURRICANE MILTON COVERAGE:

Pearson said the structure was 10,000 square feet and was expected to survive impacts from a hurricane.

National Weather Service offices in Tampa, Miami, Melbourne and Key West issued more than 120 Tornado Warnings during Milton, setting records.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was aware of 19 confirmed tornadoes, but that number was expected to rise as meteorologists start to survey damage after the hurricane clears the state.

More than 3 million power outages were reported in Florida due to Milton, according to PowerOutage.us.

GET UPDATE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXWEATHER.COM