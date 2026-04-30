Moving Florida Forward: Gov. Ron DeSantis breaks ground on I-95, U.S. 1 interchange reconstruction project

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the I-95 Interchange in Volusia County. The ceremony kicks off the beginning of construction on one of Florida’s oldest highway interchanges. The multi-million-dollar project is beginning more than a decade ahead of schedule as part of the Governor and FDOT’s "Moving Florida Forward" initiative.



A groundbreaking on the Interstate-95 and U.S. 1 interchange reconstruction project in Volusia County signaled the start of a multi-million-dollar traffic project. This reconstruction – which is one year ahead of schedule – is said to help alleviate traffic and create a better flow on the road in Ormond Beach.

For Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, this project is personal, he said.

"This is not the road less traveled for me," DeSantis said April 30. "I’ve been up and down these exits for many, many years, and this was not always my favorite exit to get off, just given the things that you have to deal with in terms of mobility and getting around."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out a groundbreaking for an i-95 Interchange in Volusia County.

What is the Interstate-95 and U.S. 1 interchange project?

What we know:

The I-95/US-1 interchange in Ormond Beach, one of the oldest interchanges on Florida's highway system.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the new interchange design will add three new bridges and redesigned loop ramps on I-95 to make it easier and safer for drivers entering and exiting the interstate. The interchange will serve as a showcase gateway to Ormond Beach with decorative architectural features that reflect the community and support local growth and economic development, DeSantis' office said.

By extending the northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp, drivers will have more time to adjust their speed for safer access to and from I-95.

Both I-95 off-ramps will be widened to increase safety and capacity. A one-mile segment of U.S. 1 will also be widened to six lanes. The reconstruction is part of the Moving Florida Forward initiative.

Ahead of schedule

The backstory:

There were always plans to address the congested area – but not until the mid-2030’s. Now – it’s at least ten years ahead of schedule, according to DeSantis.

Construction on the $340 million project was previously slated to begin in late 2027, FOX 35 reported. The Department has started construction even earlier thanks to an innovative and cost-effective new construction delivery method uniquely developed by FDOT, DeSantis' office said in a press release.

It’s one of 20 areas across the state selected as part of FDOT’s expedited projects – under their "Moving Florida Forward" initiative.



"No other DOT across this country – no other state has done anything like this initiative," said Jared Perdue, FDOT Secretary. "A total of $7 billion and 20 projects and the innovation and the thought process behind using general revenue surplus to really give Floridians more of what they need and want every day. It truly is remarkable."

What is the Moving Florida Forward initiative?

When will construction start?

What's next:

Construction on the interchange is slated to begin sometime this year. No word yet on when it will be complete.

According to DeSantis, these expedited projects are able to move forward at this rate because the state is in a good spot, fiscally – with big reserves and a large "rainy day" fund.