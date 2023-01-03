Expand / Collapse search
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in murder of Florida couple in custody

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Lake County
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the double murder of a retired husband and wife at a Florida senior living community has been taken into custody in another state, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson announced Tuesday during a news conference. 

Her identity has not been released at this time, but officials are preparing to extradite her back to Florida in the coming days. 

QUICK FACTS:

  • A husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment around 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Police said their deaths were suspicious and are investigating the case as a homicide.
  • A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could help solve the case.

(Mount Dora Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.