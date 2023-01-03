Mount Dora police: Person of interest in murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the double murder of a retired husband and wife at a Florida senior living community has been taken into custody in another state, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson announced Tuesday during a news conference.
Her identity has not been released at this time, but officials are preparing to extradite her back to Florida in the coming days.
QUICK FACTS:
- A husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment around 4 p.m. Saturday
- Police said their deaths were suspicious and are investigating the case as a homicide.
- A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could help solve the case.
(Mount Dora Police Department)
