Suspicious deaths of husband, wife at Florida senior living community being investigated as homicide

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:37AM
Lake County
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Security is now heightened at a Florida senior living community after a couple was found dead over New Year's weekend.

The Mount Dora Police Department said a husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the couple after a security guard called 911 to report the incident. 

Detectives said they are investigating the case as a homicide, and the circumstances around their deaths are considered suspicious. 

City, county and state investigators are working on the case. Mount Dora's police chief said the department doesn't have the forensic capabilities to process a crime scene, so they have brought in the state for extra help. 

The identities of the two victims have not been released at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's criminal investigations unit at (352) 735 – 7130.