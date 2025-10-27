Mount Dora home floods after heavy rain, snakes spotted in backyard

The Brief Lake County was hit pretty hard by heavy rainfall on Sunday. Areas like Mount Dora experienced severe flooding. One homeowner showed FOX 35 her damaged home, which had floodwaters in multiple rooms.



After heavy rains moved through Central Florida overnight, parts of Lake County flooded, including Mount Dora.

Several roads are closed because of flooding, including Wolf Branch Road. A home near the road filled with water, with levels reaching as high as up to someone’s knees.

What we know:

FOX 35’s David Martin toured the home and talked with the homeowners. Flood waters made their way into multiple parts of the home including the garage, hallways and a guest room.

A small gator was also spotted in the flooded backyard, but it turns out it was a plastic pool floatie. The homeowner, Brigitta Martinez, said she also saw snakes. Those were real.

Homeowners are still assessing the damage, but they said they lost a lot of things.

"A lot of furniture…a lot of things," Martinez said. "A lot of clothes."

The homeowners have been through this before, when their home flooded after Hurricane Milton. But this time, the damage was much worse.

The home was renovated after Milton and received new drywall, but now it will all have to be redone.