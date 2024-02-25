Motorcyclist struck in Palm Bay hit-and-run caught on video; hunt for driver continues

A Palm Bay motorcyclist was run over while waiting at a stop sign. Newly obtained surveillance video shows how the driver who hit the man ran him over and took off.

Oscar Lazo was hit while riding his motorcycle in Palm Bay nearly a month ago. In newly obtained surveillance video you can see Lazo stopped at a stop sign when a driver in a white truck makes a turn onto the wrong side of the road and ran him over. The driver left the scene and took off down the street at Eldron Blvd and Collings Street.

"I remember I was being pinned underneath the car and the motorcycle, and I felt the car on top of me," said Lazo. "I was able to crawl out, hopefully thinking the car is going to stop and try to help me out. But then I saw the car take off and I tried to get up and run off there, but I took a few couple steps and I just collapsed."

Lazo is a 23-year-old member of the United States Coast Guard. Because of the crash, he suffered spinal fractures, bruising, swelling, and cuts. But, he's feeling grateful that a Good Samaritan stopped to help him get to the hospital.

"It is a crazy situation. I can't believe it happened. I was thankful for the people who actually did stop to put me out. And, for the time of day, it was. If it was nighttime, I’m not sure if anybody would have stopped to help me out," said Lazo.

According to a report from the Palm Bay Police Department, officers went to the home that had a truck parked in front which matched the description and had damage to it. The report says the people who lived there claimed the registered owner of the truck was out of state and did not know about the crash or who was driving it.

Officers found another surveillance video of a truck at a gas station down the street but said it was not clear who was driving it. No arrests have been made and Lazo is frustrated the driver has not been held accountable. He's worried someone else could get hurt.

"If they did it again on some other day or to somebody else, and especially because there are a lot of kids out here and they park their bikes at the stop sign there," said Lazo.

If you have any information that could help detectives make an arrest please contact them with any tips. You can also call Crimeline with a tip and remain anonymous at 800-423-TIPS (8477)