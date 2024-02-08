Motorcyclist shoots person in arm during Orlando road rage incident: Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist reportedly shot a man during a road rage incident in Orlando Thursday, police said.
The incident happened near Mercado Ave and Underhill Road just before 9 p.m.
The motorcyclist approached the car, pulled out a gun and shot a person through the car window, according to police.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police have not released any information regarding the suspect and motorcycle description.