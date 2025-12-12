Lawmakers call for environmental review of Blue Origin wastewater permit in Indian River Lagoon

The Brief Florida lawmakers are calling for an environmental review before Blue Origin’s permit to discharge rocket wastewater into the Indian River Lagoon is renewed. The company has been releasing about 500,000 gallons daily for more than five years, with a small portion entering the lagoon. Residents and officials cite environmental concerns and past compliance violations, including missed inspections and water sampling, as the public comment period closes December 18.



Florida lawmakers are urging a state review before Blue Origin’s permit to discharge rocket wastewater into the Indian River Lagoon is renewed.

They are citing environmental concerns and past compliance issues.

The backstory:

The aerospace company has been releasing wastewater into the lagoon for more than five years and is seeking to extend the permit, which allows the discharge of roughly 500,000 gallons daily. Most of the water is processed, but a small fraction enters a retention pond before flowing into the lagoon.

State Representative Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, and other legislators sent a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection requesting an environmental impact study, a public meeting, and alternative disposal methods to protect local ecosystems.

What they're saying:

Eskamani noted that Blue Origin, as a leading space company, "can make more conscious efforts" to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

Blue Origin told FOX 35 News that the permit renewal "is for an existing agreement that has been in place for more than five years" and that the company remains "committed to maintaining responsible and compliant operations."

However, a consent order cited failures to collect required water samples and conduct monthly inspections, resulting in a $5,000 fine.

Residents have expressed frustration with ongoing pollution in the Indian River Lagoon, which has received more than $500 million from a local half-cent tax since 2016 to support cleanup and restoration efforts.

What's next:

The public comment period for the permit renewal closes December 18.