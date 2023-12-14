Motorcyclist killed in DeLand after colliding with pick-up truck, police say

A mangled motorcycle was left spread across the pavement after a deadly crash in Volusia County.

Authorities said the motorcyclist slammed into a pickup truck in DeLand around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Blvd. and North Garfield Avenue.

According to the DeLand Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on E. International Speedway Blvd. and was attempting to cross over N. Garfield. While the motorcycle was crossing the intersection, a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on International Speedway Blvd. and was attempting to turn southbound on N. Garfield.

The motorcycle hit the Ford pickup, resulting in fatal injuries to the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

A FOX 35 News crew observed a team with the Medical Examiner's Office transporting the victim from the scene. Police started clearing the roadway around 9 p.m. but the roads remained closed for hours. The truck was still at the scene, located about 75 to 100 feet from the bike.

The identity of the victim has not been released.