Motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash; S.R. 536 shut down near Disney in Orlando: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash took place Monday morning near the Walt Disney World Resort complex in Orlando. A motorcyclist was killed in the five-vehicle crash. State Road 536 is currently completely shut down in the area of Epcot Center Drive.



A motorcyclist was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning on State Road 536 in Orlando, troopers say. S.R. 536 is currently completely shut down on Epcot Center Drive near the Walt Disney World Resort complex.

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently at the scene of a deadly crash that took place around 6:40 a.m. Monday on Epcot Center Drive at Interstate 4 in Orlando.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say that five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one being a motorcycle.

According to reports, the motorcyclist was taken to Celebration Hospital, where they were then pronounced dead.

S.R. 536 is currently completely shut down in the area while troopers investigate.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on the events leading up to the crash. It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash or when the roadway will reopen.

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.