Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Orange County: FHP

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 7, 2024 12:32pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died following a Saturday night crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Around 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound along Conway Road just north of Mccoy Road. 

The man failed to negotiate a curve and ended up running off the roadway into a median and then striking a tree. 

He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 