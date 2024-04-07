Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Orange County: FHP
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died following a Saturday night crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Around 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound along Conway Road just north of Mccoy Road.
The man failed to negotiate a curve and ended up running off the roadway into a median and then striking a tree.
He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.