Motorcyclist dead after crash involving school bus full of kids in West Melbourne: police
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving a school bus in West Melbourne, according to police.
The incident happened Thursday morning on Minton Road, just south of Wingate Boulevard in West Melbourne. The bus was taking students to Central Middle School and was turning into the bus drop-off loop at the time of the crash, according to Brevard Public Schools.
The West Melbourne Police Department said there are no reports of any injuries to children, and they were all transferred onto another school bus and taken to school. The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.
The motorcyclist's identity hasn't been determined yet, but he is male, police said.
Northbound traffic at Wingate Boulevard is closed and drivers are urged to use Hollywood Boulevard as an alternative route.
The crash remains under investigation.