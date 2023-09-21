Florida man arrested for deadly shooting at Mighty Wings restaurant in Kissimmee: police

A man accused in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year at a Kissimmee restaurant was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Diaquan Doherty, 29, was taken into custody on charges of murder while engaged in a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Osceola County jail records show.

His arrest came just days after the Kissimmee Police Department filed an arrest warrant.

Diaquan Doherty (Photo via Osceola County Corrections)

In March, officers responded to the Mighty Wings restaurant on West Vine Street near North Main Street after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found 22-year-old Jahkai Mack, who had been shot. He later died of his injuries.

An investigation revealed Doherty, who had been shot in the leg during the incident, was the primary aggressor, and others involved in the shooting returned fire in self-defense, police said.

Doherty is being held in jail without bond.