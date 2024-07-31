Motorcyclist claiming to be 'sovereign citizen' arrested after running stop sign, flashing blue lights: Police

A man described by police as a "sovereign citizen" was arrested Tuesday in Volusia County.

Edgewater Police said the motorcyclist was stopped because he ran a stop sign and was riding with flashing blue lights. In a body camera video released by the department, the officer is heard asking the driver for a license, registration, and proof of insurance.

Police said the man refused to follow commands and escalated the stop to the point that it became a "scuffle" on the ground.

The man was charged with resisting without violence and posted bond early Wednesday.

The FBI classifies "sovereign citizens" as anti-government extremists who do not believe they need to follow laws, pay taxes, or acquire driver’s licenses. The movement began in the 1970s and grew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s arrest is the latest example of a sovereign citizen in central Florida. In June, a Melbourne Airport Police officer shot and killed a man who tried to barge onto a flight, they said. In April, two Polk County deputies were hurt in a shootout with a man at a park before he was shot and killed. Last November, a Volusia County man with an illegitimate license plate was pulled over and, according to deputies, did not have a driver’s license.

Bob Fisher, a former prosecutor, said claiming sovereignty during a lawful traffic stop has never worked in a court of law.

"The appellate court opinions in this state are very clear that when a police officer stops you, they do have the right to ask for your driver's license, your registration, and your insurance information when you've committed a violation of the traffic laws in the state of Florida," Fisher said.

Michael Panella, a criminal defense attorney, said the lesson for everyone is to comply with lawful orders and file any complaints later.

"If law enforcement makes a mistake, believe me, there are lawyers that are trained to exploit those mistakes and make sure that your rights are protected," Panella said. "That's something to fix on the back end. Not the traffic stop."