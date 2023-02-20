Mother pleads for information after daughter is killed in hit-and-run near UCF

Navigating the loss of her 28-year-old daughter has been difficult, Angie Giurtino said.

"She did not deserve this. Nobody does," she told us.

It was near Bonneville Drive and Scranton Avenue, near the University of Central Florida, that Angie said her daughter, Skye Vandyne, took her last breath.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), it was at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, when a truck traveling along Bonneville Dr. hit and killed the 28-year-old Vandyne while she was on her scooter. That truck left the scene and near the area, investigators found pieces of a front right headlight.

Investigators are now looking for a white Ford F250 or Ford F350 between the years 2020-2022. That truck should have damage to the front right headlight.

"If you are involved in a crash you have to remain on scene, not only because it’s the law, but because it’s the right thing to do," Lt. Tara Crescenzi of Florida Highway Patrol said.

This month, the Florida Highway Patrol is running a ‘Stay at the Scene’ campaign, reminding Florida drivers about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash, which is against the law.

Lt. Crescenzi added, "If you are convicted of leaving the scene involving serious bodily injury or fatal injuries, it is four years minimally, up to 30 years in jail."

Now along Bonneville Drive sits a memorial dedicated to the young mother who lost her life over the weekend.

Giurtina added, " Angry that someone could do this. Just leave her there. Regardless if it was intentional or an accident, you don’t do that."

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call the police immediately. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can report your tip to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). If that Crimeline tip leads to an arrest and charges being made, there is a $5,000 reward.