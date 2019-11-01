Mother-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mom Nicole Montalvo arrested

The mother-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mom Nicole Montalvo has been arrested in connection to her death, deputies announced on Friday.

The remains of Montalvo were found on property of her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, and his father Angel Luis Rivera, 63. The men are charged with murder and are currently being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Wanda Rivera, 59, has been arrested for tampering with evidence and providng false statements to investigators when questioned, said Sheriff Russ Gibson during a news conference on Friday. She's being held at the Osceola County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The 33-year-old Montalvo, a smiling employee at Broadway Pizza Bar in downtown Kissimmee, was reported missing last Wednesday after having dropped their 8-year-old son Elijah off at school in St. Cloud on Monday, and not returning to collect him. Investigators discovered human remains at a property belonging to Montalvo’s in-laws on Friday; authorities confirmed the identity of the remains as Montalvo two days later.

Rivera was led to a deputies car in front of media on Friday. When Fox 35's Valerie Boey asked Rivera if she had anything to say about the charges against her, Rivera did not answer.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.