More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets

Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend.

Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after being caught on a Seminole County Sheriff's dashcam.



"I was at a green light, and they were just crossing a red light, so I was a bit confused and a little scared," said driver Glenn Melnichenko who reached out to FOX 35 News, after seeing FOX 35's previous story on the reckless bikers.



"Wheelies, burnouts, you name it." In Glenn’s video, you can see regular drivers, getting caught in the swarm of bikers.



"At first I was a bit shocked and kind of scared. I was like what’s going on I have no idea."

A spokesperson with the Seminole Sheriff’s Office released this statement saying in part:

"Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but they did not yield. Instead, the Deputies slowed down other motorists that were not involved to keep them separated from the group for their safety. Then the group left the area. This is the first time we are aware of this type of incident occurring in Seminole County. "



So why didn’t Seminole deputies stop the bikers by using force?



Deputies said pursuing the bikers could have put regular drivers at risk.



Even though they have the bikers on video, we’re told deputies have to take action immediately.

Glenn said, "At the moment I only saw one police car, so they were definitely outnumbered with hundreds of motorcycles."



Over in Orange County, a spokesperson said it’s a nationwide problem. They say the violators are mobile, so they oftentimes have left an area before deputies can arrive. But in Osceola County, Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he’s been targeting the bikers and is noticing a decrease in activity.



"They can’t follow them in a vehicle, because it’s dangerous, but they have helicopters, they have drones. There’s other ways to catch these guys," said Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

And the Seminole Sheriff's Office said they're working with other agencies to crack down on the bikers. If you see the bikers remain calm, call 911, and don't engage with the bikers.

