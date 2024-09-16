More Orlando eateries closing, reflecting Central Florida's restaurant struggles

"Some of the highest highs and the lowest lows." That’s how Farm and Haus summed up their decade-long journey in Winter Park in an Instagram post announcing their closure after 10 years in business.

Central Florida has seen a string of restaurant closures in recent weeks. Since September began, Kappy’s Subs in Maitland has closed after 57 years, with the executive chef citing a leasing conflict.

The Hammered Lamb in Orlando faces financial challenges as the city undertakes a massive drainage project along N. Orange Ave. The restaurant has resorted to fundraising to stay afloat. Valkyrie Donuts and Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria recently announced their Orlando locations will not make it to Halloween.

Dr. Kevin Murphy, a business professor at the University of Central Florida, pointed to rising costs across the board. Nearly every expense — from insurance to rent to labor — is up more than 20% compared to four years ago.

"As a restaurateur, you're faced with how much you can raise prices and get away with it," Murphy said, explaining the challenges of passing increased costs on to customers.

Murphy added that restaurants that rely on tourists face even harsher conditions.

"If you’re a tourism restaurant, you have a very busy season in the spring, but slow seasons in August through November, versus having a consistent base of clients," he said.

Despite the difficulties, Murphy noted that an emphasis on social media and curbside pickup could help those who remain in business, and slowing inflation could offer some relief.

"We like to eat out, we like to eat out with friends. Restaurants become part of the community, part of the fabric, and people will continue to eat out — but restaurants come and go, like all businesses do," Murphy said.

