Monster Jam, Orlando City soccer, Blake Shelton: Orlando preparing for big crowds this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Orlando on Saturday for three big events this weekend: Monster Jam, the Blake Shelton concert, and an Orlando City soccer game.

However, violent crime remains a concern, especially in the light of a shooting that happened on Friday near the Exploria Stadium. That shooting left a man in critical condition.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said safety is their top priority. Since taking command five months ago, Chief Smith said there's been an 8% decrease in violent crime. He said he's putting more officers on the streets, including a special tactical anti-crime unit that he said has led to more guns being seized, fewer shootings, and a better rate of solving homicides.

"When I first took office, I outlined my top priorities as Chief of Police: reduce violent crime and build neighborhood relations," he said on Friday. "The reorganization, collaboration between units, and the dedication of all members of the agency, we're working together to accomplish this mission."

Because of all the events that are going on this weekend, SunRail is going to be free on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 12:45 a.m. in order to accommodate people getting to and from downtown safely.

Monster Jam is being held at Camping World Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. Country singer Blake Shelton is performing at the Amway Center at 7 p.m. and Orlando City soccer takes on FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.