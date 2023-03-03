Man critical after being shot outside Exploria Stadium in Orlando

A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Downtown Orlando outside Exploria Stadium, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of South Parramore Ave. and W. Church Street just after 3:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground having suffered what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported by Orlando Fire Department in critical condition. The victim has not been identified, and no suspect information was immediately released in this ongoing investigation.

OPD has closed sections of Parramore Ave. and W. Church St. while they continue to gather evidence. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.