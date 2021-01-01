Mom who lost child in crash creates foundation to help families

A little girl killed in a car crash would have been three-years-old today.

Her mother visited Adalyn's memorial, which is set up along State Road 414 near where the crash happened. The toddler was killed when a car jumped the curb.

Adalyn's mother created a foundation to help support families who have lost a toddler in a sudden way. It's called 'Acts for Adalyn.'

