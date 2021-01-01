Expand / Collapse search

Mom who lost child in crash creates foundation to help families

Her mother visited Adalyn's memorial, which is set up along State Road 414 near where the crash happened. The toddler was killed when a car jumped the curb.

A little girl killed in a car crash would have been three-years-old today.

Adalyn's mother created a foundation to help support families who have lost a toddler in a sudden way. It's called 'Acts for Adalyn.'

