'Miya's Law': Legislation filed to protect tenants after Orlando teen's murder

Legislation was filed on Wednesday in memory of Miya Marcano.

The Valencia College student was allegedly killed by a maintenance worker at her Orlando apartment earlier this fall. This legislation, called Miya's Law, will help better protect tenants.

Her family and some lawmakers say it will protect tenants – so what happened at Miya's apartment complex never happens again.

RELATED: Miya Marcano's body positively identified, medical examiner says

If the state House and Senate bills pass, it would require background checks for apartment complex employees and 24 hour notice for workers to enter apartments. It would also establish policies for who can access the master key and documentation of when it’s used.

RELATED: Miya Marcano: Sheriff's Office releases detailed timeline of disappearance, death

Marcano was reported missing in September and was found dead several days later. Investigators said she was killed by a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas Apartments who used his master key to get in.

State Senator Linda Stewart of Orlando also worked on the bill with the help of the Miya Marcano Foundation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.





Advertisement



