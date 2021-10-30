Miya Marcano Foundation stepping in to help police find missing 17-year-old girl

article

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

The teen has been identified as Jiarrah Ramos. She was reported missing from her home near South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue on Oct. 24.

The family says Ramos has been missing for a week. Her mom said last Saturday, Ramos was talking to a man she believed to have met on social media outside of their home. She said she told the man to leave and brought her daughter back inside.

Then, she said on Sunday morning her daughter was not home and she filed a missing person’s report.

Ramos is a senior at Colonial High School. Her mother is pleading for anyone with information to help.

"I just want to know where my daughter is. That’s it," her mother Rosemarie Santos said. "I’ve been out here on the streets every day looking for my daughter."

Now, the Miya Marcano Foundation is getting involved with the case to try and help find the teen.

Marcano’s family reported Miya missing before Orange County deputies say she was kidnapped and murdered last month. In the wake of her tragic death, the foundation was formed to help other families.

"We are trying to contact everyone that helped to find Miya and we are hoping that it ends up in a better situation to where Gigi is found, like I said, in a better manner," said Ushana Khublal, with the Miya Marcano Foundation.

This is the first family in Orlando that the new foundation is helping.

"We are trying to be preventative. We are trying to let people know, ‘Hey, let’s do something now, not just after something bad happens.' That’s the reason they’re out here and that the Miya Foundation is helping," Khublal said.

Anyone who might know where Ramos is is asked to call 911 or 321-235-5300.