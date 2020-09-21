Missing landscaper's body pulled from Orange County retention pond

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a missing landscaper was found inside a retention pond.

Divers responded to the pond, near Stoneybrook Boulevard and South Alafaya Trail, at around 2:11 p.m.

First responders say they found the male victim and his lawn equipment in the pond.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive, according to investigators.

Officials say there is no indication of any suspicious circumstances or foul play, but the death investigation is ongoing.