Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:13 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Lake Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 6:45 PM EDT, Orange County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Missing landscaper's body pulled from Orange County retention pond

Updated 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a missing landscaper was found inside a retention pond.

Divers responded to the pond, near Stoneybrook Boulevard and South Alafaya Trail, at around 2:11 p.m.

First responders say they found the male victim and his lawn equipment in the pond.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive, according to investigators.

Officials say there is no indication of any suspicious circumstances or foul play, but the death investigation is ongoing.