Missing Lake County man with dementia found, reunited with family

A Florida man who has been missing in Lake County for two days has been located and is safe, authorities say.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office say 63-year-old Albert Pierce was found deep in a wooded area north of his residence in Leesburg early Thursday morning.

Pierce was seen leaving his home on Keats Drive on Tuesday around 2 p.m. and did not return. That prompted a massive search effort by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and volunteers. Pierce suffers from the later stages of dementia, according to family members.

The Sheriff's Office says K-9s were deployed morning after a hiker located a Los Angeles Dodgers hat in the woods. Pierce was located and given medical attention before being reunited with his brother, authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.